JACKSON
Katherine Mary Wobst ‘Katie’
Nov. 10, 1957 — Aug. 13, 2020
Katherine Mary Wobst 'Katie' of Jackson, passed away August 13, 2020. She was born November 10, 1957 to Anna and Dale Ellicson. Katie will be missed dearly by her parents, sister Tracey (Dan) Ratzburg, brother Patrick (Kerrie) Ellicson, son Matthew Matuszewski, and many other family and friends.
Katie grew up and graduated high school in Menomonee Falls. She moved around the state, then to Pennsylvania, and back to Wisconsin years later, making good friends along the way. Katie loved to can, bake and her favorite pastime was gardening. She also enjoyed garage sales and finding great deals. Katie also loved her cats, bunnies and avidly wrote poetry.
Celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday at Ridge Run Park, Wells Pavilion, 300 S. University Dr., West Bend. It will be a time to remember and enjoy who Katie was to all of us.