Katherine T. Magurn, Ph.D., 70
Dr. Katherine Magurn (nee Eberhardt) of Port Washington, formerly of Oxford, OH, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the age of 70 years. She was deeply loved by her husband of 47 years, Bruce. Katherine was born on March 12, 1950, daughter of Henry and Eleanor Priebe Eberhardt. She grew up in Cedarburg and attended local schools before enrolling at Northwestern University. On June 23, 1973, Katherine was united in marriage with Bruce Magurn at St. Francis Borgia Catholic church in Cedarburg.
She loved music, English and French literature, garden and interior design, and had a special talent for pure mathematics. In that subject Katherine earned a BA at Northwestern and a Ph.D. at Cornell University, and she taught as a college professor for nearly 20 years at Miami University, Oxford, OH. Loved and respected by her students, she was a highly effective teacher and brilliant problem solver. Katherine was a charming and engaging correspondent, and everyone enjoyed her letters. On retirement in 2016 Bruce and Katherine moved to Port Washington.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce; brother John (Kathy) Eberhardt; and sister Margaret Eberhardt; as well as a special nephew Christopher (Rowena) Eberhardt and his daughter Anastasia; along with other nephews and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eleanor; and brothers Thomas and Michael Eberhardt.
Per Katherine’s wishes and the pandemic, no formal services will take place.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.