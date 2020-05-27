TOWN OF TRENTON
Kathleen A. ‘Kathy’ Lochen
April 1, 1946 — May 25, 2020
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Lochen, 74, of the Town of Trenton, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk with her husband and son at her side.
Kathy was born on April 1, 1946, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Raymond and Della (nee Krause) Kleman. On December 6, 1969, she was united in marriage to David Lochen at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. Kathy was employed at B.C. Ziegler for over 25 years. Those Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory include
her husband of 50 years, David; her son, Tim Lochen; three siblings, Judy (Darwin) Kison, Cherie (Chris) Larsen, and Ed (Julia) Kleman; three sisters- in-law, Rachel (Joe) Vorpahl, RoseAnn Klos, and Rita Lochen; a brother-in-law, Roy (Lois) Lochen; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Lochen; two brothers-in-law, Paul Lochen and Ron Klos; and her parents-in-law, Herbert and Eleanor Lochen.
Funeral services for Kathy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Avenue, in West Bend. Masks are encouraged at Good Shepherd Church.
The Rev. John Paustian and the Rev. Robert Hein will officiate and burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Kathy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.