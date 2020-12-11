JACKSON
Kathleen Alicia Beck (nee Lind)
June 18, 1940 — Dec. 4, 2020
Kathleen Alicia Beck (nee Lind) of Jackson found peace on Dec. 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer at age 80.
She was born June 18, 1940 in Minneapolis to Maybell Alice (nee Geyer) and Arthur Matthias Lind. She attended Rufus King International School – High School Campus. Kathleen met her future husband Roland Henry Beck on a blind date when they both worked at Globe Union in Milwaukee. They were married Oct. 23, 1960. They were blessed with five children: Debbie (Bill) Walker; David (Kerri) Beck; Diana (Dennis) Lueneburg; Dennis (Tracey) Beck; and Daniel (Katherine) Beck. She is further survived by grandchildren, Stephanie Walker; Ryan (Bethany) Walker; Jessica (Matt) Miller; Miranda Beck; Taylor Beck; and Nathan Fowler-Beck, as well as great-grandchildren, Liam Walker and Jameson Russo-Reyes; and her dog Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roland; siblings, Ted Lind, Delores Merkwae and John Lind; and grandchildren, Justin William Walker and Nicole Blair Beck.
Kathleen was a creative and crafty woman who made ceramics, enjoyed quilting and made delicious food. She enjoyed reading and participating in her church, Cross-Way Church in Germantown. When her kids were growing up, Kathleen would often volunteer to be a room mother or with their extracurricular activities. Kathleen enjoyed traveling around the country whether in a camper full of kids or to Las Vegas and Hawaii after retirement.
Kathleen was witty and loved to kid around with those she loved. She always was happy to help and looked after those she loved with kindness and a wink.
A private ceremony for family will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 in the Chapel of the Chimes at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Toys for Tots in Kathleen’s memory. Online condolences may be made on Kathleen’s personalized webpage at https://www.langelands.com/.
Langeland Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family.