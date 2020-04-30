GRAFTON
Kathleen Jefferson
Dec. 31, 1945 — April 26, 2020
Kathleen Jefferson of Grafton passed into eternity early Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at the age of 74. Kathy was born in Washington, D.C., on December 31, 1945, daughter of William Douglas Jefferson and Mary Jane (nee Waite) Jefferson. The family first moved to Racine while Kathy was in elementary school. The family returned to the Washington, D.C., area for one year where she attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (BCC) before the family moved, once more, back to Wisconsin, living in Fox Point. She graduated from Nicolet High School, Glendale, and UW-Whitewater with a degree in education.
Kathy began her teaching career at Jackson Elementary School in Jackson. She taught a few years at the college level. Her career was with the West Bend School District with most of her time spent at the middle school level including many years at Badger Middle School. A gifted teacher, Miss Jefferson often could “reach” kids other teachers couldn’t. She won a student-nominated teacher award.
Kathy was a devoted member of the Port Washington Branch, Milwaukee Wisconsin North Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She previously served a calling as Relief Society president in the Lake Michigan Ward. She thrived in this position and experienced a great deal of joy assisting others from her church.
Kathy loved to travel, especially to Maryland. She had wonderful memories of her grandparents, aunts, family and later friends visiting the Ocean City area. She loved parasailing, the beach, visiting Assateague Island, and the Lankford Hotel.
Kathy was a generous person, who frequently participated in anonymous acts of kindness. She was quick to place a birthday balloon at a student’s locker whom otherwise might have gone without. If you received a gift card without a name, it was probably from Kathy! She also participated in volunteer work at the hospital, briefly fostered a child, and coordinated a school program for a project in Nicaragua.
Survivors include her brother David Brian Jefferson; best friends Tam McClain and Meg Boren; various cousins and many friends including the Miller, Randall, and DuBord families. Devin DuBord was especially close to Kathy’s heart.
She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, William Douglas Jr., who died in infancy.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund at
https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/. Per her wishes, there will not be a formal service.
Friends and family would like to thank the many caregivers, first responders, nurses, and doctors who went out of their way to care for Kathy especially in recent years. A special thank-you to Dr. Scot Wilfong, who provided years of compassionate care.
Kathy will be remembered as a good friend, a great teacher, and a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her wit and sassy ways will be missed. Rest in peace, our friend.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.