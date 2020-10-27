Kathleen M. Kuester, 86
In the evening hours of October 1, 2020, Kathleen M. Kuester of Cedarburg died at the age of 86 after an extensive battle with dementia. Kathy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eugene Kuester, and parents, Antoinette and Carl Stark. She is survived by her four daughters: Diane Weyer (Michael), Denise Matko (David), Doreen Laatsch (nee Olson), Donna Kuester (Dickmann); six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Kathleen (Kathy) was born July 30, 1934, in Illinois, living at the Guardian Angel Orphanage until Carl and Antoinette adopted her shortly after birth. She was raised in Pekin, Illinois, until her father’s employment with the Milwaukee Railroad transferred him to Milwaukee. Milwaukee was her home until 1973 when she moved to Cedarburg, where she lived out the rest of her life.
While working at Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company and selling Watkins Products and toys at home parties on the side, singlehandedly, Kathy raised her four daughters. She loved all her daughters but had hoped for a boy or two somewhere along the way. Diane would’ve been David, Denise was to be Dennis, Doreen Daniel, and Donna might have been Donald. So, you can imagine how excited she was when her first grandson, Nick, was born into the family. Her granddaughter Aricka blessed her with her first great-grandson, and her granddaughter Lisa (Rich) followed with one more great-grandson. Boys were unique to the family with all those girls, but more uniqueness followed with the birth of twin redheaded great-granddaughters from Danielle (Jake). Kathy herself had been a redhead as a young girl and still had the braids to prove it.
Kathy was always giving and helpful to those in need and she had an infectious personality. Her swimming pool was always open and having company gave her great pleasure. She loved and lived life to the fullest, enjoying all the experiences her family and friendships brought her, especially her trips around the country with cousins Marion and Jerry cheering on her favorite Green Bay Packers. Her daughter Doreen went along often creating some of the best memories as they cheered on the Packers and attended the parties that went hand in hand. Kathy’s grandson Nick’s favorite memory ever was attending a Super Bowl with his grandma, an experience he will cherish forever.
Besides traveling to cheer on the Packers, Kathy was a worldwide traveler, taking in the sights of Jerusalem, Hawaii, Caribbean cruises, Mexico, Alaska, and Jamaica, a few of which she took with Diane and Mike in her late 70s and early 80s. After her retirement from Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company after 35 years of exemplary service, Kathy wintered in Arizona to escape the freezing temperatures of Wisconsin, welcomed with open arms by Denise and Dave and their family for many years. All of Kathy’s travels brought memories to cherish for all those who traveled with her.
She belonged to several bowling leagues over the years, but golf became her passion and Edgewater Golf Club her second home. Her enjoyment of the sport and the friendships she made while playing fulfilled her. She also enjoyed her weekly games of sheepshead with the Edgewater league ladies after a round of golf, including tipping one or two in the process.
Lastly and certainly not least, Kathy was a musical entertainer but not by trade, although she did record a few albums and even had them copyrighted. She and her husband, Gene, were members of the Bavarian Inn in Glendale and played their accordions together while everyone polka danced and enjoyed their music. They too loved to polka, something Kathy was looking forward to doing once again with Gene in heaven. Kathy played a handful of instruments, but she excelled at the piano. She started playing at the young age of 4 and became an extraordinary pianist and played songs incredibly well by ear. If you could hum it, she could play it. Once, while on a cruise there was a hired piano entertainer. He finished his first set, and it was time for an intermission. Kathy asked if she could play the piano during his break and he responded, “yes”. She sat down on the bench and proceeded to play songs everyone knew so they all started singing along and having a fabulous time. When the paid entertainer came back to resume his performance no one wanted Kathy to stop. Her talent was amazing. Even in her last days of life at Harrison House assisted living in Cedarburg, Kathy gave the gift of music to everyone there. Donna and her daughters Holly and Noell have the same love of music and will continue Kathy’s musical legacy.
Her earthly departure was uniquely visible by all her children. In Wisconsin after a rainy afternoon, the skies began to fill with sunshine displaying many beautiful iridescent rainbows as the doors of heaven opened to welcome Kathy. So fitting, as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” was Kathy’s favorite song. And in Arizona she rode the full moon all the way to heaven.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to acknowledge the phenomenal care Kathy received at Family Tree-Harrison House in Cedarburg and request all heartfelt gifts be sent there for future needs in Kathy’s honor: Family Tree Residential Facilities Inc., P.O. Box 163, Cedarburg, WI 53012 A comfy and casual “celebration of life” will be held on Nov. 7, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Please join us at: Edgewater Golf Club, 1762 Cedar Creek Road, Grafton.