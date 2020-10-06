Kathleen Rick, 93
Surrounded by loving family, longtime Cedarburg resident Kathleen Rick died at home from natural causes on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Kathleen was born on July 14, 1927, the daughter of Dr. Gregory and Livia (nee Wirth) Cunningham. She attended Mount Mary College in Wauwatosa and accepted a job with Willis Blank at Cedarburg Mutual Insurance and worked there five years. She married LeRoy Rick in April of 1951. Kathleen was co-owner of Rick Chevrolet in Cedarburg for over 20 years with LeRoy Rick.
Survivors include her children Richard Rick, Rhodine (Clay) Buse, and Robert (Kris) Rick; a sister, Livia Fahey; grandchildren Ricca Viesselmann, R.J. Rick, and Kerry (Kristin) Rick along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Rick; grandson Scotty Viesselmann; and sister Helen Sekas.
Private family services were held. Inurnment was at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. Memorials in Kathleen’s name can be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, of Cedarburg is assisting the family. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.