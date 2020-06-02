ALLENTON
Kathleen Ruth Kreilkamp
Oct. 17, 1959 – May 30, 2020
Kathleen (Katie) Kreilkamp, 60, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020, at her home in Allenton. Katie, daughter of Paul and Ruth (nee Lukehart) White, was born on October 17, 1959, in West Bend. She attended West Bend West High School. Katie married her husband, Michael “Mike” Kreilkamp, on October 22, 1994. She spent her life as a home maker caring for her children and grandchildren. She took great pride in her family and everyone knew how much she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She always made her love known to them. In the spring and summer, Katie enjoyed spending time at her lake house in Pardeeville with her husband. She loved looking out at the lake with her family and friends, going on the boat, and enjoying an “occasional” shot of whiskey. Recently, Katie learned how to crochet and loved spending time with “her ladies” at the Knitty Gritty Shop on Tuesday mornings. Katie will be remembered for her sense of humor, strong personality, cooking, ability to throw a good party, and fierce love for her family and friends.
Katie is survived by her mother Ruth; husband Mike; children Angela (Dave) Niemi, David Asmus, Courtney (Dustin) Gundrum, and Chandler (Jill) Kreilkamp; grandchildren Maeve, Gavin, Quinn, Cole, Camden and Baby Gundrum; siblings Terri Johann, Tom (Sherri) White, Paul (Lynda) White, and Annie (Paul) Schlagenhaft; and her beloved dog Chloe. She is further survived by her in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Katie was preceded in death by her father, Paul White; brother Timothy White, mother-in-law, Jeanne Kreilkamp; and beloved dog, Bailyn.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Allenton Veteran’s Park, 127 First Street, Allenton, WI 53002, with services to follow at 5:00 p.m. Please join us for light refreshments at the Allenton Pavilion following the service. A private burial will be held for family and friends.
