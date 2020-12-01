Kathryn (O’Dell) Brown, 81
Kathryn (O’Dell) Brown passed away November 19 at the age of 81. Kathryn was born in Noonan, ND, and lived most of her life in the Cedarburg/Grafton area of Wisconsin. She moved to the Howell, MI, area in 2015 for the support of family. She was the loving mother of Michael (Lisa) O’Dell; grandmother to Justin O’Dell, Ryan O’Dell, Ashly Napieralski, Christy Corrigan and Carla Dickman; and great-grandmother to eight. She is also survived by her brother, Phillip Monson of Grafton. Recently preceding her in death were her loving husband, James Brown, and mother, Verna (Jeannie) Stevens. She is known for her smile, quick wit and happiness. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family extends gratitude for the compassion Kathryn received by the caregivers at Hummingbird Hartland. Special thanks as well to Heartland Hospice for their brief but wonderful care.