Keith Amundson, 75
Keith Amundson of Jackson, formerly of Mequon, was born to a new life of peace and love on September 30, 2020, age 75 years. He was the beloved husband of Kathy (nee Beaven) for 32 years; and dear father of Dale (fiancee Tracey) Amundson, Janet (the late Will) Amundson Kalmer, Sandra (Tim) Garrity, Ann McDermott, and Patrick (Liz) Pryor. He was the loving grandfather of Ian, Ashlyn, Rory, Kelsey, Tara, Addalissa, Phil, Connor, and Brendan; and loving great-grandfather of Miles. He was fond brother of Harriet (Tom), Mary Beth (Karl), Jim (Chris), and Lynn (Gloria), and the late Louise. He also is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, great friends and his many granddogs.
Keith owned and operated Thiensville Standard Oil. He later founded Amundson Insulation Company. Keith loved to travel, play golf, and working on his 1959 red Corvette. His generosity, charisma, and sense of humor will forever be missed.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Schramka-Densow Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. Visitation on Friday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Christ Alone Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or Christ Alone Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
