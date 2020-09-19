WEST BEND
Keith ‘Keko’ K. Konzal
Feb. 17, 1957 — Sept. 16, 2020
Keith “Keko” K. Konzal, 63, of West Bend. Heaven gained an incredible soul on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born on Feb. 17, 1957, to the late Clarence and Mildred (nee Knapp) Konzal in Milwaukee. On Sept. 17, 1988, he was united in marriage to Sherri Rochwite Clark at Ridge Run Park in West Bend. Keith owned and operated The Profession Auto Valet, an auto detail shop, for many years. He later worked in maintenance at The Samaritan Health Center for 17 years until he retired. Keith was a member of the West Bend Barton Sportsman Club and enjoyed shooting clays with family and friends. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Keith loved cooking, showing his love through food, and loved animals, especially his dogs, Zeus and Lady. He was a daily shopper at the Piggly Wiggly, where everyone knew him by name. Keith especially enjoyed spending time with family, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Keith leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sherri Konzal; two children, Kayla (Mark) Simmons and Kody Konzal; step-grandson, Jack Simmons; two sisters, Barbara Melk and Corrine “Corky” Snopek; a brother, James (Linda) Konzal; father-in-law, Thomas (Diane) Clark Sr.; mother-in-law, Judith Clark; two sisters-in-law, Christie (Dean) Dieringer and Jolene (Adam) Krezminski; two brothers-in-law, Thomas (Wendy) Clark Jr. and Jeremy (Robyn) Clark; many other extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence “Mike” Konzal, and two brothers-in-law, Lawrence “Bud” Melk and Richard “Dick” Snopek.
An open house celebration of life by the family will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at West Bend Lakes Golf Course from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. There will be appetizers from 1-3 p.m.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
The family would like to thank The Advanced Heart Failure Team at Aurora St. Luke’s, the Cardiac Rhythm Specialists, and the Aurora Home Care & Hospice for all their help and care.
