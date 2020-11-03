Kenneth John Wolfgram, 83
Kenneth John Wolfgram, 83, husband of Barbara (Bruske) Wolfgram, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 9, 2020, at their home in Pelzer, South Carolina.
Ken was born on May 30, 1937, in Milwaukee to Floyd and Angeline (nee Novak) Wolfgram. He and Barbara were married on January 3, 1976, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years; children, Debra (Jeff) Walter, Deborah (Kurt) Zaeske, Jacqueline (Tom) Damm, Erika (Scott) Nelson, Nathan (Joanne Malkowicz) Wolfgram, Gary Wolfgram, and Kevin Wolfgram; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kymberly (Mark) Waldschmidt, Wanda (Richard) Udovich, and Lynn (Randall) Grulke; brothers-in-law, Dale (Norma) Bruske and DuWayne Bruske; stepmother-in-law, Mary Bruske; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; son Dale Wolfgram; father-in-law, Otto Bruske; mother-in-law, Wanda Harrer; and brother-in-law, Craig Bruske.
Ken’s first joy was being surrounded by his family. He was a Marine Corps veteran and lifetime member of the American Legion Post 2930. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, playing horseshoes, and cheering on his children and grandchildren at sporting events. He also enjoyed racing stock cars, watching the Green Bay Packers, and driving school bus.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with the Rev. Todd Iverson officiating. Interment with military rites will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Kidney Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, or the charity of one’s choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.