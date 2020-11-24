Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Bilgo
Kenneth “Kenny” Bilgo, formerly of Menomonee Falls, passed away November 19, 2020, at the age of 92 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Hansen); loving father of Ronald (Heidi) and Joseph (late Linda) Bilgo; proud grandpa of Elizabeth, Adam Sr., Jared (Katie), Jordan (Theresa), Eric (Chelsey) Bilgo and Krystal (Matthew) Straschinske; dear great-grandpa of Desirae, Adam Jr., Helena, Emma, Zayden, Chloe, Lilyana, Rylee, Lyla, Hazel and a great-grandson arriving in 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Amelia Engelhardt; great-granddaughter Lily Rose, and brother Stanley Ojsterseck. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Prayer service will be held Saturday November 28 at 1 p.m. at the Schmidt & Bartelt A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral Home, N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Froedtert-Menomonee Falls Cancer Care Center or St. Mary’s Parish.
Kenny was a member of All Saints Council #4240, Holy Hill Assemble #1677 4th Degree, worked for Dostal-Lowey for 40 years and was a member of the Menomonee Falls Volunteer Fire Dept. for 25 years.
DUE TO THE COVID, FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED.
Schmidt & Bartelt A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.