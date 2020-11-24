Kenneth Raymond Yahr
May 24, 1934 - Nov. 15, 2020
Kenneth Raymond Yahr died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the age of 86.
He was born on May 24, 1934, and was raised in the city of West Bend. He went to West Bend High School and graduated in 1953. Ken went to California and worked for the parks department for a few years.
He met and married Elizabeth Radtke on June 13, 1964. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Kohler.
For many years he was employed at West Bend Public Works. He got called into work when they had emergencies like when the city had a tornado, and the ice storm. And when West Bend had blizzards, he worked many long hours.
Ken enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, traveling, genealogy and puttering in his downstairs workshop. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Ken is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children: Jeff from West Bend, Mark from Milwaukee, and Ann Troedel from West Bend; the family pet Kitty; his grandchildren Natasha and Andrew Troedel, both from West Bend; his brother Bob Yahr from Janesville, and sister-in-law Dorothy Radtke from Fredonia. Ken is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marie Yahr (nee Pfieffer); brother Carl Yahr; sister-in-law Nancy Yahr; brother- and sister-in-law Marion and Leroy Mueller; and parents-in-law, Herman and Lasella Radtke.
A special thank-you to the West Bend Rescue and police officers, and all the wonderful kind people at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Private family services were held due to COVID-19.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.