WEST BEND
Kent G. Allison
April 7, 1938 - Dec. 19, 2020
Kent G. Allison, 82, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
He was born on April 7, 1938, to the late Hartzel and Anna (nee Rechlein) Allison in Milwaukee. On April 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to Karen Leopold at Hope Church in Milwaukee. Kent worked at Master Lock for many years. He did machine repair, and was a handyman. Kent enjoyed traveling to Florida. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Kent leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Karen Allison; two children, Kurt (Julie) Allison and Keith (Kay) Allison; two grandchildren, Ryan Allison and Kyle Allison; two step-grandchildren, TJ Welke and Kristin Welke; five great-grandchildren, Damien, Tarah, Kaden, Makenna, and Keegan; a brother, Roger Allison; a sister-in-law, Joyce (Leon) Maahs; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald (Marcia) Allison.
A private family service for Kent will be held at Zion Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and friends at Ivy Manor for all their help and care.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kent's arrangements.