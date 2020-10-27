WEST BEND
Kurt L. McCulloch
May 9, 1954 — Oct. 21, 2020
Kurt Lovell McCulloch, 66, of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison. Though his death was unexpected to his family and friends, the sovereign Lord called his good and faithful servant home to glory. Kurt was born on May 9, 1954, in Waupun to Lovell and Annice (Miller) McCulloch and was a 1973 graduate of Ripon High School. He went on to study architectural design at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and used his gifts of creativity and development in his career as an architect.
On June 10, 1989, Kurt married his best friend, Wendy Louise Schnell. Wendy preceded Kurt in death in April of 2016. Their 27 years of marriage was dedicated to ministry and service together and raising their two children, Daniel and Sarah. All who knew and loved Kurt knew of his undeniable evangelistic spirit, his heart for missions and ministry, and a passion for the development and discipleship of believers.
Kurt is known as “Coach McCulloch” to many who both appreciate his love for the game, but even more so his intentional discipleship through his leadership as a coach. He was a faithful Awana leader, leading generations of kids through the study of God’s word. As an avid sportsman, he shared his love for the outdoors through mentoring and coaching through Washington County 4-H, teaching wildlife ecology, archery, air rifle and more.
He was an active member of Emmaus Bible Church and a diligent student of God’s word. In addition to time with his family, some of his greatest joys included going on new adventures with his children in their adult lives, hunting and fishing trips, reading books to his granddaughter, and getting away to Lake Puckaway. Although he will be dearly missed, he finally gets to hear the long-awaited words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Kurt is survived by his son, Daniel (Sara) McCulloch of Oshkosh; daughter, Sarah (Keith) Mahipala of Waterloo, Iowa; granddaughter, Eleanor McCulloch; two sisters, Sandi (Jim) Herron of Madison, Susan Henricks of Gainesville, FL; two sisters-in-law, Connie (Steve) Westlake, Kay Schnell; and three brothers-in-law, Mark (Linda) Schnell, Dave (Susan) Schnell, Daniel (Diane) Schnell. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and beloved friends.
Kurt was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Louise McCulloch; parents, Lovell and Annice McCulloch; and brother-in-law, Steve Schnell, and Donald and Janet Schnell.
A private service to celebrate Kurt’s life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. All are encouraged to join a live stream of the service by joining at www.facebook.com/groups/kmcculloch. A private burial will take place at Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Junction.
While no public visitation will take place at this time, all are encouraged and welcome to share a word of comfort and cherished memory of Kurt to share with the family by visiting www.tinyurl.com/kmcculloch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name. For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.wenigfh.com. The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg, 920-564-2771, is serving the McCulloch family with arrangements.