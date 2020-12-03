Lalonie L. Ross, 77
Lonie Ross, of Port Washington, peacefully passed away in the afternoon hours of Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Newcastle Place in Mequon. She was 77 years old.
Lonie was born on July 15, 1943 in Bertha, MN, daughter of Herman Wohlert and Violet Pokorney Wohlert. She grew up in Wadena, MN and graduated from Wadena High School with the class of 1961. After high school, she attended St. Cloud State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1965. She furthered her education by earning her master’s degree from Concordia University in Mequon in 2000.
In December of 1965, she married William “Bill” Ross in Wadena. Lonie taught elementary music for the Flushing, Michigan School District and the Oconto, Wisconsin School District before settling in Port Washington with her husband in 1974. Lonie took a break from teaching to raise her family but returned to the classroom in 1984 for the Port Washington Saukville School District, retiring in 2004.
Lonie is a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee and a former member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon. She had a passion for quilting and sewing and belonged to many local quilting and sewing groups. Lonie also volunteered at the Cedarburg Quilt Museum, was an usher at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and was a poll worker for the City of Port Washington. She enjoyed Bible study and being a part of the Women Emerging Group, cooking, gardening, theater, and socializing with her family and friends, especially her friend group, the “Plaids”.
Lonie is survived by her two children Erika (Michael) Spitz of Mequon and Andrew (Sara) Ross of Waupaca. She is further survived by her four grandchildren Emma, Abby and David Spitz and Caitlin Ross, her brother Tim (Mary Kay) Wohlert of Wadena, MN, her nephews Paul and Mark Wohlert, other relatives and many, many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Violet and her husband Bill.
Due to the situation with COVID-19, services celebrating Lonie’s life will take place at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee in the summer of 2021.
Memorials suggested to the William and Lalonie Ross Music Scholarship c/o the Community Education Foundation of Port Washington-Saukville, Inc.(https://www.porthighscholarship.org)
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.