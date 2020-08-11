WEST BEND
Lance A. Hittman
Lance A. Hittman, age 77 years, resident of West Bend, passed away unexpectedly in Three Lakes on August 8, 2020. He was a longtime teacher, coach and builder.
Due to current restrictions, services for Lance will be held at a later date.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.