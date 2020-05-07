Larry Eugene Van Cleave, 66
Aug. 26, 1953 -- May 1, 2020
Larry Eugene Van Cleave, 66, of Germantown and formerly of Grafton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 1, 2020. Larry was born in Grinnell, Iowa, on August 26, 1953, the third of five children, to Florence (nee Nichols) Van Cleave and the late Thomas F. Van Cleave. In 1958, his family moved to Grafton, where Larry spent his childhood and achieved the designation of Life Scout, Order of the Arrow. After graduating from Grafton High School in 1971, where he was an accomplished athlete in the pole vault, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and education with a minor in aerospace engineering in 1975, from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. During his college years, he proudly served on the ski patrol at nearby Mt. Telemark.
Larry began a long and dedicated teaching career in special education at St. Charles Boys Home in Milwaukee, where he made a notable positive impact in the lives of troubled teenagers and developed the Home and Community Treatment Program from 1980 to 1985. While teaching full-time, Larry attended graduate school, receiving his master’s degree in exceptional education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1983. He later went on to obtain his vice principal certification and secondary principal’s license.
In 1985, Larry began teaching at Brown Deer High School, where his vocation as a special education teacher continued, serving his students and making a difference in their lives until his retirement in 2011, when he received an award for his 26 years of service.
Larry especially enjoyed being an active part of the lives of his four children and 13 grandchildren, to whom he has passed on his great love of adventure. His favorite activities included traveling the world, alpine skiing, camping, sailing, fishing, hunting, scuba diving, antique collecting and riding his motorcycle with friends. Larry obtained his pilot’s license shortly after college and loved
flying Cessnas, biplanes, and gliders. He was an active member in his Harley Owners Group chapter and often rode with fellow H.O.G. members. He further enjoyed listening to live music, playing cards, and spending time with family and his many friends. Just months before receiving his diagnosis of multiple myeloma, Larry and his fiancée, Nathania Rohlinger, climbed to base camp of Mt. Everest at 17,600 feet on one of his most memorable trips.
Larry is lovingly remembered as a proud and devoted father and grandfather, who gave tirelessly to his family, friends, and students. Survivors include his children: Nathan (Susan) Wachtl (Tim (Lindsey) Gannon (Tegan, Morgan), Megan Kuehn), Bridget (Mark) Bullio (Katherine, Luke, John Paul, Anna, Leo), Nicholas (Jennifer) Van Cleave (Ethan, Olivia, Theodore), Kathryn (Parker) Hoerz (Henry, Oliver, Amelie); fiancée, Nathania Rohlinger; mother, Florence Van Cleave; siblings: Thomas (Lois) Van Cleave, Cathy (Brian) Collins, Mark Van Cleave, Dennis (Patricia) Nichols; brother-in-law, Thomas Klug (Paula); Joan Van Cleave Napier (mother of Bridget, Nick, and Katie); and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Van Cleave, and sister Debrah Klug.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for later this summer and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Larry’s memory or to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation in honor of Larry’s granddaughter Anna.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.