LaVera Joyce Pusch
June 20, 1933 — Sept. 17, 2020
LaVera Joyce (nee Wegner) Pusch, age 87, went to meet Jesus on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her beloved home. She was born on June 20, 1933, at home in Lebanon to parents Fred and Ella (Uttech) Wegner. LaVera was united in marriage on November 11, 1950, to Lester Pusch. She worked at Libby’s in Hartford and Power Products in Grafton for many years. LaVera’s favorite joy was to make and give away anise candy at Christmas. LaVera is survived by her two children, Krista (Joseph) Becker and Patrick Pusch; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Kelly) Becker, Kyle (Heather) Becker and Austin (Jennifer) Becker; seven great-grandchildren, Lathen and Emily Becker, Bryce and Autumn Daniels and Logan, Noah and Benjamin Becker; five sisters, Glorice Indra, Watertown, Pearl Schuenke, Lake Mills, Ellen Woik, Horicon, Geraldine (Dave) Van Dyke, California, Jeanne (Dave) Krueger, Ixonia; one brother, Burnell (Judy) Wegner, Watertown; sister-in-law, Penny Wegner; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
LaVera was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; parents; granddaughter, Brianna Becker; sisters, Evelyn Bocher, Lilas Ohrmundt; brothers, Marvin, Wayne and Vernon Wegner.
The family would like to offer a sincere heartfelt thanks to Dr. Katelyn Levene, Molly and all of the staff at Grafton Hospital, Dr. David Chen and Aurora at Home Hospice and angels, Marcie and Marie for their care and support.
Private family services will be held and public celebration of life will occur at a later date. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.