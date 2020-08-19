GRAFTON
Lawrence Allen ‘Bert’ Bertrand
March 31, 1954 — Aug. 15, 2020
Lawrence Allen Bertrand (“Bert”) 66, of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2020. (He was born on March 31, 1954 in Milwaukee to most recently worked at Midwest Assembly.
He volunteered on the Grafton Fire Dept for 18 years as an Engineer, Captain and then Deputy Chief, and also drove the Rescue Squad. (His love of sports began at a young age including softball, volleyball, hunting and fishing. From the age of 12 he never missed a season of deer hunting. He helped start the Cedarburg Winterfest Volleyball Tournament, and also ran the Grafton Rec. Dept. Mens Volleyball League. He also had a love for motorcycles, and taking the scenic routes. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Arbor Vitae with his friends every May.
He became involved in coaching youth sports such as Little League baseball, and also girls volleyball for the Ozaukee Wave, and G-Force Volleyball Clubs. Most recently he was selected to Coach the Grafton High School Girls JV volleyball. (Lawrence is survived by his wife Jill Bertand (nee Eggert). Children, Erik Bertrand (Angela) of Rocky Hill, CT, Brad Bertrand of Grafton and Jacob Bertrand of Grafton. Grandchildren, Tyler Bertrand, Brooks Bertrand, and Brock Bertrand. (He is survived by his Mother, Constance Bertrand. Brothers and sisters, Lynn and Steve Fellenz, Michael and Debra Bertrand, Joel and Wendy Bertrand, Timothy and Ginger Bertrand, Molly and Paul Kasten, Gregory and Kristin Bertrand. Brothers-in-law Patrick and Trish Wolfe, Richard Eggert, Robert Eggert, Rex Eggert. Sisters-in-law, April Kunick, Joan Schultz. Also many Nieces and Nephews. (He was preceded in death by his Father, Eugene Bertrand; Sister, Laurie Wolfe; Brothers-in-law, Gerald Kunick, Richard Schultz, David Eggert; and Niece Kristin Schultz. (Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton on Saturday, August 22, 2020. (A service in honor of Lawrence's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 22, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home, Grafton. (A private Graveside Burial Service will follow at Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg. For online condolences Eugene and Constance Bertrand. (He graduated from West Bend West High School. Lawrence married Jill Eggert on May 31, 1975 at Central Baptist Church, West Allis. They raised their three sons in Grafton. (Lawrence previously worked as a Plant Supervisor at Great Lakes Packaging, sold real estate with Hollrith Realty, was a Warehouse Manager at APS Resource, and please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.