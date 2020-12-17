Lawrence ‘Larry’ Eli Victor Shesto, 91
Lawrence “Larry” Eli Victor Shesto, age 91, passed away peaceful at his home in Glendale on Monday, November 23, 2020. Lawrence was born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1929, the third of four sons of Peter and Erna Shesto.
He began his working career at his family’s tavern performing various jobs such as cleaning spittoons, shining shoes, and making sandwiches for the employees of the packing plant. His father died when Larry was 10 years old, leaving him and his mother to run the family business. He continued to operate the tavern after his mother died unexpectedly when he was 17 years old. After his parents died he was responsible for raising his younger brother Bernie.
“Vic,” as his friends called him, was an incredible athlete. He was the star halfback for North Division High School, then went on to play semi-pro football. Days before he was supposed to try out for the Green Bay Packers his appendix burst causing him to miss the opportunity of ever turning pro. What a treasure it was to revisit his football scrapbook of newspapers from this time. It was clear “Vic” Shesto was a star athlete.
He met the love of his life, Loretta Mae Polczynski, at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee. They were married on September 26, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milwaukee, and enjoyed 60-plus years of love, laughter, and friendship.
He continued operating the family tavern until he and Loretta got married. At that time, he was working 16-17 hours a day and decided those hours were not beneficial to raising a family.
After his football years, Larry turned his attention to bowling. His best game was 299 in the ABC Tournament in Chicago. He was asked to join the professional bowling tour; however, after just having his first child the travel schedule and pay were not beneficial to a young family, so he declined the offer.
After he sold the tavern he embarked on various jobs ranging from Star Bottling Company, to the Wonder Bread factory, and many in between before he began working at DyDee Wash picking up and delivering diapers. It is at this time he met a customer who worked at Steinman Lumber Company and offered him a job opportunity, which he quickly accepted. He began working in the lumber yard unloading box cars before being promoted to contractor sales. From there he managed the Holton Street location which later relocated to Germantown. Steinman Lumber was eventually sold to Cedarburg Lumber, whom he retired from after 40-plus years in the business.
Larry served his country in the Army National Guard for 17 years.
Larry made friends easily and was a deeply spiritual man. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, attending the theater, especially loved live music, outdoor festivals, and spending time at their lake home.
Left behind to mourn his loss are two sons, Jeffrey (Susan nee Niss) Shesto, Glendale, John (Amy nee Wille) Shesto, Cedarburg; and one daughter, Vicki Shesto, Brookfield; grandchildren Hanna Ruesink nee Shesto (Dan Ruesink), Max Shesto, Benjamin Gultch, Cassie Gultch and his adored cat and friend Miss Kitty along with other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta; grandchild Sophie Shesto; his parents, Peter and Erna; and two older brothers, John and Peter.
Larry was cremated at his request and a private family service was held. The family requested in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice in Larry’s name.