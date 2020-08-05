WEST BEND
Lawrence M. (Bud) Rinn
March 4, 1936 — August 2, 2020
Lawrence M. (Bud) Rinn, Jr., 81, of West Bend, beloved husband of Patricia A. (Miller) Rinn for nearly 60 years, passed away peacefully at 8:30 a.m. on August 2, 2020 at New Perspectives Assisted Living Community in West Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence M. Rinn, Sr. (1906-1973) and Margaret R. Rinn (1909-1981).
Bud was born March 4, 1939 in Whitewater, where he lived until graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a teaching degree in business education. Throughout his life he was active in outdoor activities, sports and music. His interests were varied and numerous including playing fast-pitch softball, singing in a barbershop quartet, and playing the cornet and baritone.
He married Patricia A. Miller of Beloit, on August 20, 1960. They lived in Whitewater, Valders, Tampa, Fla., Richmond, Ill., Burlington, Newburg, and West Bend.
Bud began his professional career as a high school business education teacher working in Valders. where he was also a junior varsity basketball coach. Later moved to Tampa, Fla., then Richmond, Ill., where he served as a varsity high school track coach. After earning a master’s degree in School Business Management from UW-Whitewater, he became the school business manager for Germantown Public Schools and Grafton Public Schools. He retired from Grafton Public Schools in 1995. During his career, he was an active member and officer of the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO).
Bud is survived by his wife, Patricia (Miller); brother, David and his wife, Ursula (Haertel), of Janesville; sister-in-law, Penny Miller, Venice, Fla.; and three sons and their spouses, Tim and Shelly (Confare), Appleton, and grandchildren Madison, Max and Meghan Rinn; Jeff, Lena; and Greg and Dianne (Barth), West Bend, and grandchildren Mitchell, Melissa and Ryan Rinn. He is further survived by four nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
He was a wise, loving and funny man with a quick wit who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a skilled carpenter, golfer, bowler, musician and an avid fisherman. His favorite place to fish was Big Sand Lake. Throughout his life he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and music.Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the caregivers of Seasons Hospice and New Perspectives Senior Living in West Bend and the Samaritan Health Center. Their dedication to providing quality care and compassion has been a blessing. Bud was a very special person and we thank God for the gift of his life, sense of humor, and hundreds of memories of the times spent with him.
A Private Memorial service will be held for immediate family at The Phillip Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Samaritan Health Center, 531 East Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.