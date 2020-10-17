TOWN OF WAYNE
Leander F. Herriges
Jan. 24, 1936 — Oct. 14, 2020
Leander F. Herriges, 84, lifelong resident of the Town of Wayne, entered eternal life on Wednesday October 14, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
He was born on January 24, 1936, in the Town of Ashford to the late Alois and Margaret Herriges (nee Hurth). He was united in marriage to Mary J. Marx on July 25, 1959, at St Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport.
Leander grew up helping on the family farm. His love of working outside, growing crops, fixing things, and working hard led to a lifelong career in agriculture. Together he and Mary worked side by side for 61 years.
Leander enjoyed meeting new people and was famous for sharing a joke or two, or three. He was a natural conversationalist with all, enjoyed playing cards and dice, but most of all spending time with family.
Leander was a member of St.Bridget/Holy Trinity Parish. He sang for numerous years in the St. Bridget choir. While farming, Leander was also employed by the Kewaskum School District for 16 years, where many lifelong friendships were formed. Leander was a seed salesman for Lemke/Legend seed for over 50 years. He served the Town of Wayne as a town supervisor and later became town chairman for several years. He also was a member of the Kohlsville Fire Department.
While never really fully retiring from the farm, Leander and Mary were able to visit Germany, Florida, and Las Vegas, along with some overnight casino trips.
Those Leander leave behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary of 61 years; his three children, Jackie (John) Burtard of Kewaskum, John (Julie) Herriges of Town of Wayne, and Jim (Tina) Herriges of the Town of Wayne; three beautiful granddaughters, Chelsea, Courtney, and Hailey Herriges; two step-grandchildren, Amber (Ryan) Koll and Josh Burtard; five sisters-in-law, Beth Herriges of Campbellsport, Joan Chittum of Wausau, Geraldine Bodden of Kewaskum, Patricia Marx of Manitowoc, and Barbara Marx of Fond du Lac; a brother-in-law, Raymond Bodden of Kewaskum, many nieces, relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Leander was preceded in death by his sister, Helen (Joe) Ruplinger; three brothers, Raynor (Patricia) Herriges, Linus Herriges, and Allen Herriges; four brothers-in-law, Jim Chittum, John (Elaine) Krug, Clarence Marx, and Loren (Charlene) Phillips.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rasesh Trivedi and the nurses and staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for all their help and care.
