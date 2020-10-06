KEWASKUM
Lee A. Schmidt
July 3, 1946 — Aug. 24, 2020
Lee A. Schmidt, 74, of Kewaskum passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1946, in Plymouth, the only son of the late Alvin “Mike” Schmidt and Lillie (Zacho) Schmidt. On March 23, 1968, he was united in marriage to Barbara Koch at Peace U.C.C. in Kewaskum.
Lee was an insurance adjuster for West Bend Mutual until he opened Midwestern Shooter’s supply in Lomira in 1978. Upon his retirement, he worked in the gun library at Cabela’s until the time of his death. He enjoyed working with customers and had a wealth of knowledge to share.
Lee was a member of the Army National Guard. He was an avid trapshooter and won many awards. Lee also liked to hunt, golf, ride his Harley and enjoyed being called “Alvin the Chipmunk Schmidt” at the Plymouth race track, due to his unique laugh.
Survivors include his daughter, Jill (Mike) Semerad of West Bend and their sons, Spencer and Parker; his son, Chad (Elizabeth) Schmidt of Los Alamos, N.M., and their daughter, Lillian; a brother-in-law, A. Terry Koch of Kewaskum and his nieces and nephews, Jessie Koch, Nikki Bobb and Noah (Catie) Koch; loving aunts, uncles and cousins, and countless friends. He is also survived by his current wife, Ronell Schmidt of Kewaskum.
Lee was preceded in death by his loving first wife, Barb; his parents, his sister-in-law, Mae Koch, and his faithful dog Teddy.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his co-workers at Cabela’s, who were like family to him.
Memorials may be made to the Washington County Humane Society or Peace U.C.C., Kewaskum.