PHELPS
Leo B. Thelen
July 31, 1929 — Oct. 23, 2020
Leo Bertram Thelen, age 91, a resident of Phelps, died on Friday October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born July 31, 1929 in Ashford to Leo J. and Eleanor (née Haas) Thelen.
Leo married Bette Laufer on November 14, 1953, in Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Leo served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1393 in West Bend and a life member of the American Legion #36 in West Bend and a lifetime member of the West Bend Moose Lodge 1398. Leo enjoyed participating going to Washington, D.C., with the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
He spent the last years of his life with the loves of his life, Bette, his wife, and Big Sand Lake in Phelps.
Leo is survived by his daughters: Mary Lee (John E.) McElhatton and Jackie (Tim Opall) Musial; four grandsons and two great-grandchildren; sister: Audrey Ruplinger; brother: Robert (Netty); sisters-in-law: Elaine Thelen and Barb Thelen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Ray Thelen; and infant son Joseph.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffneybusha.com.