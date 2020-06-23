Leo Tseng, 50
Leo Tseng passed away peacefully on the 16th of June with his family by his side.
Leo was born November 8, 1969 in Shanghai, China. As a child he excelled in school and was always at the top of his elementary school class. From a young age he was very creative and loved to draw. When paper was not available, he would draw on his legs and feet. At age 11, his parents immigrated to the United States and settled in Evanston, Ill., where he reveled in his new environment. He attended Evanston Township High School and then Marquette University, where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Although an accomplished student of engineering, his true passion was photography. He was first drawn to photography by his father, and he worked in a number of stores before eventually opening his own business in 1994 with his wife Jenny in Mequon. His technical acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and artistic eye allowed him to grow the operation from a printing lab to a successful studio, where he was behind the camera as a sought-after portrait and event photographer. Through his eye for detail and ability to beautifully capture moments in life on film, he was able to share his love of photography with his friends and the community.
Leo’s family cherished the meticulously planned trips he organized, which gave him the opportunity to explore the world through his camera lens and his love of food. He appreciated Michelin star restaurants, but also could find the best street food vendors in any city. His culinary talents were driven by the same focus and artistry he brought to his photography. Both his business and home were equipped with well-organized kitchens where he loved to experiment and cook. Preparing and hosting meals, he delighted in sharing his knowledge, research, and love of food from around the world.
Leo loved to entertain not only with his cooking but also through his storytelling. His acerbic wit, sense of humor, and encyclopedic knowledge from his voracious reading and many interests defined gatherings with family and friends. His stories could light up even the darkest room, and for that he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny; daughter, Hanna; and parents, Ming Wah and Pu Tseng.
Deep thanks to the staff of Ascension Ozaukee St. Mary’s, Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Dana-Farber, and Memorial Sloan Kettering.
A visitation will be held with friends and family on Saturday, June 27 from 1-4:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tseng residence. There will be no formal ceremony, so come as you wish to help us best remember Leo.
In lieu of arranged flowers, the family would appreciate plantable flowers for our garden. He is a big gardener, and this way the flowers can enjoy the entire summer. Or, we would also appreciate donations be made in Leo’s name to the American Cancer Society or Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin for research in Cholangiocarcinoma.
The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.