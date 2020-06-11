Leslie A. Kuehl, 55
Leslie A. Kuehl, age 55, of Campbellsport, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Leslie was born on August 8, 1964 in Port Washington, son of Lester and Karen (nee Armbruster) Kuehl.
Leslie was blessed to have two beautiful daughters, Erin and Krista; a brother, Dan; and three sisters, Wanda, Christine, and Kathy. Leslie grew up in Cedarburg. He graduated from West Bend West High School. Leslie worked many years as an auto body technician and also as an iron worker, until his cancer prevented him from working. Leslie enjoyed restoring vintage cars, going to car races, motorcycle dirt biking, and his dog Buddy. Those Leslie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his parents, Lester and Karen Kuehl of Kewaunee; two daughters, Erin (Andy) Kuehl of Wisconsin Rapids, and Krista Kuehl of Thomson, GA; a brother, Dan (Kris) Kuehl of Campbellsport; two sisters, Christine Kuehl of Grafton, and Kathy (Justin) Pizzino of Grafton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Theresa Kuehl of Vesper; maternal grandparents, Harold and Ann Armbruster of Wisconsin Rapids; and a sister, Wanda Weigand of Cedarburg.
A memorial in Leslie’s name will be established at the Washington County Humane Society. In Lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated for this memorial.
Due to the current restrictions a private memorial service will be held for Leslie’s friends and family.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Leslie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.