Lester L. Pieffle, 87
Lester L. Pieffle of Cedarburg, born June 1, 1932, died peacefully September 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Joann for 63 years, and loving father of Scott (Connie) Pieffle, Rick (Judy) and Jacob Pieffle. He was proud grandpa of Jason (Julie), Nathan and Jacob Pieffle, Harley and Molly Pieffle; great-grandpa of the late Nicholas, Gunther, Clara and Madelyn Pieffle, and is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Clara; and his sister, Helen Bira. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., with visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
