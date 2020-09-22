STRATFORD
Lester S. Krahn Jr.
Oct. 15, 1939 — Sept. 18, 2020
Lester S. Krahn Jr., 80, Stratford, passed away with family at his side on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home in the Town of Frankfort. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Stratford, with the Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, and serving as pallbearers will be Jim Vogt, Joe Vogt, Roger Drewek, Chuck Knetter, Anthony Burghaus, and Michael Burghaus. The visitation was from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday at Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Lester was born on October 15, 1939, in Mayville, to Lester and Virginia (Reis) Krahn Sr. He married Doris Hosp on November 2, 1962, and they later divorced. He married Betty A. Virnig Vogt on September 28, 1984.
Les farmed in the West Bend area until 1970 when he moved to Stratford, where he farmed until April 1996. He then worked at Evergreen Manufacturing in Hewitt and tended bar at Fresh Country Aire, Stratford, from June 1997 until 2018.
Les enjoyed woodworking, gardening, riding his Honda Metro and giving his grandchildren rides on the Gator utility vehicle.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, and children, Rita Krahn-Drewek (Roger) of Merrill, Linda Krahn of Sheboygan, Sandy Krahn (Rick) of Pittsville, Joe Vogt of Bloomer, Jim Vogt of Medford, and Brenda O’Brien (Sean) Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Chuck Knetter (Amber), Ashley Martinson (Chris) Anthony Burghaus (Patience), Michael Burghaus, Haley Wellner (Jon), Jessica Wellner, Brody O’Brien, and Erin O’Brien; and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a brother, Fred (Florence) Krahn of Missouri; a sister, Barbara (Edwin) Kiefer of West Bend; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother in infancy and a sister, Emily Montag.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com.