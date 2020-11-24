Lillian (Lila) G. Swoverland, 89
Lillian (Lila) G. Swoverland, 89 of Grafton found peace on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Lila was born in Milwaukee on December 17, 1930, to Daniel and Lillian Gengler. Lila worked as a school bus driver in Grafton, and a custodian for Whitefish Bay Schools. After she retired, she and Dad would spend summers at Lake Puckaway, and winters in Arizona. Lila enjoyed multiple hobbies to keep her busy. She especially loved singing, and was active in choirs, a trio accompanied with a violin and accordion, and performing at talent shows at her winter home, Dessert Shadows in AZ. Her single best and most requested performance was “Crazy” by Patsy Cline. She had a unique talent for yodeling, which would always entertain us as children. Another passion was quilting. She created multiple beautiful quilts for family and friends. Her excellent sewing abilities and a great source of pride saw her creating the costumes for her son Dan’s band “The Misery Sons'“ performance of Sgt Pepper. She also made multiple professional-looking Halloween costumes for all her grandchildren.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; brother Al; sister Mary; her husband, Claude; and her son Daniel. She is survived by two sisters, Betty and Rita, her other children, Colleen (Dick) Bartell, Claude (Cathy) Swoverland and Mike (Sandy) Swoverland. She is further survived by grandchildren Heather, Ben, Chris, Adam, Aaron, Jeremy, and Danny, as well as great-grandchildren Sophia, Simon, Scarlett, Cora and Ethan.
A special thank-you to Marge, our caregiver with Home Instead, for her personal, loving care when we needed someone the most.
The family also wish to thank Auberge at Oak Village, and Compassus Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of Lila in her final months.
Private family graveside service were held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Grafton.
Memorials in Lila’s honor may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association to combat this devastating disease.