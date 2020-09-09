WATERLOO, IOWA
Lina Fries
Oct. 26, 1939 — Aug. 19, 2020
Lina Fries, 80, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away August 19, 2020 at Allen Hospital under the loving vigil of her husband of 44 years, Jerry Fries.
Born October 26, 1939 in Rieti, Italy, the daughter of Lucia and Armando Iacuitto, Lina was the youngest of four siblings. Having spent her early years growing up in Rieti, she started working in Roma, in a hotel where she met her future husband Anthony Falco.
Lina came to America in November 1960, after she and Anthony got married at the church San Camillo in Rome. They lived in Delaware and raised three sons until 1973, when their life together took separate paths. Lina remarried to Gerald Fries in 1975. After spending a few years in Delaware, then Connecticut, and then back to Delaware, Lina and Jerry embarked on the next phases of their life together first in Florida and then finally to Iowa as Jerry pursued new job opportunities.
Lina, who was a loving wife and mother, is survived by her husband Jerry and her two sons, Alan Spaulding of Colchester, CT, and Stephen Falco of Longwood, FL. Her middle son, Michael, passed away in July of 2005. We know that Lina is finally reunited with her beloved son. She is also survived by her sisters Pina Rosati of Greccio, Italy, and Elide DiSilvestri of Rieti, Italy. Her sister Maria Quagliarotti died in 2016.
It was Lina’s wish to be cremated and the family looks forward to a time when they can venture out to a special part of the ocean and hold a service of remembrance.
A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Slinger on September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m.