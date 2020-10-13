WEST BEND
Linda M. Groth
Feb. 22, 1953 — Oct. 7, 2020
Linda M. Groth, age 67 of West Bend, passed away peacefully in her home on October 7, 2020. She was born February 22, 1953, in West Bend to Sylvester and Josephine (nee Oswald) Groth. Linda left a mark on everyone’s lives whom she touched. Whether you knew her from her sassy old days when she was tearing up the scene and stealing everyone’s heart, or from her later years when she would horde all the toys, balloons or packages one thing is for sure: You will never forget Linda GOAT. And GOAT she was, Greatest Of All Time. Through the years Linda could be found taking part in track and field events as well as bowling with Special Olympics. She was also a social mainstay for nearly 35 years with The Threshold Inc. of West Bend before she decided to express her artistic side with Artcycle. When she wasn’t working the room at the local dance she was soaking up the sun down in Florida, or taking in a Packers game at Lambeau Field.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Josephine, as well as her five uncles (Edward, Ralph (Margaret), Carl (Ethel), Dr. Leo, and Fredric Groth). She is survived by her aunt Doris Groth, cousins, as well as her loving second family, Dale and Therese Schloemer and their children Brittany (Jeremiah) Moll and Bridget (James) Grover, who truly were her family for the last 23 years. She is further survived by her faux nieces and nephews Payton, Callie, Shalyn, Noah, and Rowan, who will forever love their Auntie Linda. She is also survived by a truly incredible list of friends including her housemate Adam Fellenz.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, the Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. Inurnment will follow after in Holy Angels Cemetery. There will be a period of visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to enjoy two Cokes no ice the next time you dine out in memoriam of our beloved Linda.