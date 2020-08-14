KEWASKUM
Lisa M. McBride
Lisa M. McBride of Kewaskum, age 57, unexpectedly passed away at home.
Lisa was born in 1962 in West Bend to Roy and Janet McBride (Klumb). After graduating from West Bend West High School in 1981 she joined the U.S. Army, serving for 13 years during which she earned numerous military awards and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. She attended the University of Texas-El Paso, graduating with honors in 1990.
Lisa is survived by her father Roy McBride; sisters Jill (David) Justin and Kay (Joe Corriveau) McBride; nephew Zachary McBride; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet and her brother, Michael.
A private memorial service is being planned by the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/) are appreciated.
