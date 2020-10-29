Lois L. Konig, 93
Lois L. Konig, age 93, passed away on Saturday, October 24, at the Lutheran Home — Elaine’s Hope in Wauwatosa. She was born on October 9, 1927, to parents Edwin and Irma (Graack) Guenther. She was united in marriage on December 28, 1974, to William “Bill” Konig. Lois enjoyed spending many years serving on the Ozaukee County Art Committee, especially their annual art show, where she held several positions, including secretary and treasurer. She began working as an Ozaukee County poll worker in 1987. Lois was also a member of the Ozaukee County Republican Women’s Club. Many family and friends received gifts of her work in knitting, crocheting and counted cross stitch. Some of her favorite travels included “mystery tour” bus trips and frequent Cunard Line cruises.
Lois is survived by two step-children, Russell (Judy) Konig and Carolyn Ingham; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; god-daughter, Janalynn Kuehl; also survived by other relatives, friends and extra special friends, Nancy and Walter Tolocko.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; stepson, William (Barbara); son-in-law, Wayne Ingham.
Funeral services for Lois will be held at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon on Sunday, November 1 at 3 p.m. Visitation for family and friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Committal at Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee.
A special thank-you to the Lutheran Home staff and the Elaine’s Hope “Angels” for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cedarburg Cultural Center are appreciated.
Shimon Funeral Home of Hartford is serving the family. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.