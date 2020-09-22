Lonny H. Borns
Lonny H. Borns, age 74, passed away unexpectedly while spending time with his family outdoors. He was born on June 4, 1946, in Watertown, S.D., to Herbert and Anna (nee Kannas) Borns. He enjoyed stained glass, hunting, golfing and traveling over the winter months. Lonny was active in multiple card clubs, his church Good Shepherd in West Bend, and was considered first on the list to be called for help. He loved his family and you could frequently find him at his grandchildren’s events. Lonny touched many people’s lives by his kindness and generosity, bolstered his selfless acts of love.
Lonny is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Deanna (nee Schmeling) Borns; children, Candy (Jason) Sharpe, Chad (Betsy), Jay (Traci); grandchildren, Jessica (Rob) Vander Heiden, Victor (Sara), Bo and Luke Sharpe, Mackenzie and Zachary Borns, Collin (fiancée Julie Nickele) and Cameron Borns; one great-granddaughter, Melody Vander Heiden. He is further survived by five sisters-inlaw, other relatives and friends.
Lonny was preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley Borns.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, 777 S. Indiana Ave., West Bend, WI 53095, with Pastor Robert Hein and Pastor John H. Paustian presiding. The family will greet guests outside the same day, Friday, September 25, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
A special thank-you to the TigerRidge Hunting Club for help and support during his time of need.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.