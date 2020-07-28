Lorene Hoffman Melin, 79
Lorene Hoffman Melin, 79, died on July 17, 2020. In her last days she was surrounded by many family members and was able to enjoy looking at photos, telling stories, singing, and eating food from her favorite restaurants — McDonald’s and Taco Bell! Lorene was born on September 23, 1940, to Edward and Alice Hoffman in Mankato, MN. Lorene was one of seven children and grew up in Hutchinson, MN. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1958. Lorene went on to become a radiology technician at Midway Hospital in St. Paul, MN, before she met and married Gilbert Zins and had her first daughter, Elizabeth. Once her second daughter, Susanne, was born, the family settled in Neenah, where Lor’s life centered around her family and her strong and lasting friendships.
Lorene loved her family, friends, gardening, playing bridge, reading, and attending plays. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her family, including caring for three of her grandchildren. Lorene was also involved in numerous volunteer organizations, including the Neenah Junior Woman’s Club, PTA, Meals on Wheels, Girl Scouts, and vision screening for the National of Association of School Nurses.
In her later life, Lorene moved back to her hometown of Hutchinson, MN, where she built a lake house between her brother’s and sister’s homes. She enjoyed these years in Hutchinson being able to be so close to her family once again. After seven years living in her hometown, Lor returned to Wisconsin to help care for her first grandchild. There she met and married Robert Melin. Together they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends in their homes in Cedarburg and Tempe, AZ.
Lorene is survived by her husband, Bob Melin; her two daughters and their spouses, Elizabeth and Jeff Siebers, and Susanne and Tim Ulschmid; three stepchildren and their spouses, Julie and Bruce Roper, Lynn and Joe Cutts, and Mark and Amy Melin; as well as 11 grandchildren, Kate Ulschmid, Ted Ulschmid, Ellen Ulschmid, Peter Siebers, Tom (Tyler) Siebers, Molly Siebers, Rob Siebers, Aaron Cutts, Danielle Cutts, Jenna Roper, and Kira Roper; her siblings, Edward (Sheryl) Hoffman, Marlys (Jeff) Hoeft, and Linda (Lee) Cox. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, as well as her sister, Denise (Stan) Pedersen, and brothers David (Mona) Hoffman, and Jeff (Sandy) Hoffman.
When asked about her favorite time in her life, Lor remarked, “Each part of my life has been better than the time before it.” Her family and friends, and all those whose lives she touched, are certain that their lives are better for having known Lor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in honor of Lorene may be sent to the Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy Foundation at: Myotonic, 663 13th Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612, or given online at www.myotonic.org.