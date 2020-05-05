Lori Ann Pierret, 61
Lori Ann Pierret of Mequon died peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 61. Lori Ann Pierret in a word: Selfless. The way that she lived her life can teach us all many things, but she was known most for her deep empathy for those around her. Despite her own health challenges, to which many of us would have surrendered, she continued with the spirit of a warrior and a constant desire to help those around her. Everyone who knew her were touched by her generosity and encouraged by her strength. In addition to dedicating her life to others as a registered nurse for over 37 years, she spent countless evenings and weekends devoting time and love to her family and friends alike. Whether you knew her as a sister, a daughter, a mother, a wife, a best friend, wonder woman, or a volunteer, she was a blessing. Moving forward we can all better ourselves and those around us by remembering the way that Lori lived her life: Put others before yourself, never miss out on a good sale, and never stop fighting. In lieu of flowers or gifts, and in an act of selflessness, please donate in Lori’s name to the Susan G. Komen foundation using the link below.
She was the beloved wife of Gordy Pierret; dear mother of Nick (Tori Simenec) Pierret; adored sister of Jerry and Micki Metscher, Susie and Ed Speckman-Heil, Kristi and Dennis Schiebl; cherished daughter of Marvin Metscher, who is no longer with us, and Joan Metscher. Graduating from Alverno College in 1980 and working as a registered nurse thereafter, many were blessed by a loyal and strong friendship with Lori.
We are extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton who helped Lori through this last journey of her life.
A private service is being held at 11:00 a.m., May 6, 2020, and will be livestreamed on the Lumen Christi website.
Susan G. Komen link: //www.infokomen.org/goto/Lori_Pierret
Lumen Christi livestream link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV_UNj0vpMOF_ wk5P5bQvQ/live
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Service is serving the family. For more information, call 262-241-8085.