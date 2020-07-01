Lorraine R. Lex
Oct. 16, 1919 — June 28, 2020
Lorraine R. Lex, age 100, born to eternal life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Pavilion At Glacier Valley where she resided for the last several years. She was born in Watertown on October 16, 1919 to parents William and Mary (Powers) Malwitz. She was united in marriage to Woodrow V. Lex on March 26, 1941 at St. Michael’s in Milwaukee. Lorraine grew up in Milwaukee where she lived and raised her family until her husband’s passing and then moved to Hartford.
Lorraine is survived by three children; Laurie Trawicki, Hartford, Linda (Peter) Cieslinski, Merton and Debra Muntner, Milwaukee; 11 grandchildren, Tina (Jeff) Flynn, AZ, Deanna Thorson, Hartford, Tracy (Jerry) Peterson, Hartford, Paul (Lynn) Cieslinski, Oconomowoc, Douglas (Cheryl) Cieslinski, Oshkosh, Wendy (Adam) Cwiklinski, West Bend, Brenda (Jeff) Keene, Hubertus, Vincent (Jenny) Muntner, Mequon, Lisa Lex, West Bend, Joe Muntner, Milwaukee and Carleen (Brian) Angelley, New Jersey; 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Carol Lex, New Jersey; also survived by other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by husband, Woodrow V. Lex; son, Woodrow E. Lex; son-in-law, Vincent Muntner; sisters and brothers, Florence, Eileen, Evelyn, Lou, Kathleen, Robert, Thomas and Edward.
Memorial service for Lorraine will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Monday, July 6, at 12 noon. Visitation for family and friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Private committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-673-9500.