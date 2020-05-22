WEST BEND
Lucille Doris ‘Lou’ Rockman
Dec. 23, 1915 — May 18, 2020
Lucille Doris “Lou” Rockman (Wendorf), age 104 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020, at Cedar Bay West in West Bend. Lou was born on December 23, 1915, in Mosinee to Robert and Anna Wendorf (Erdman). She was united in marriage to Reginald “Rocky” Rockman on July 26, 1938, at Capitol Drive Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Rocky passed away on November 20, 1983. Lou was named Mother of Year at her Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba. She was active in the church, and participated in Bible study and quilting with the sewing ladies. Lou was in a ladies bowling league, and loved nature, gardening, walking, riding her bike, and watching the Green Bay Packers. She was an avid cribbage player, and even had a perfect “29” hand.
Lou was always happy and singing. She was witty and would say, “I always tell it like it is.”
Words from her grandson Adam, “She was an amazing woman that brought joy to many lives. She was so loved and will be missed. She was healthy and mentally sharp right to the end, and died unexpectedly as a 104-year-old can; quickly and peacefully in her home. We should all be so lucky.”
Those Lou leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sally (Procopio “Nick”) Sandoval; daughter-in-law, Donna Ritchie; six grandchildren, Stacy (Russell) Fell, Rick (Wanda) Sandoval, Adam (Emily) Rockman, Aaron (Isatta) Rockman, Tom Rockman, Jr., and Tammy Rockman; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and grand-dog, Hailey. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Rocky, Lou was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Rockman; granddaughter, Becki Sandoval; and seven siblings.
Lou’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Bay West, especially Holly and Becky for the loving care they provided, as well as Ann Klumb for her supportive care, and for the many visits from Pastor David Nieman of St. John’s West Bend.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial service will be held for Lou’s family at Gardens of Rest in Wells, Michigan. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial service will be held for Lou's family at Gardens of Rest in Wells, Michigan. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
Whenever we left mom her goodbyes were: “I love you with all of my heart and all of my soul and all that is within me. Bless His holy name. Amen.”
