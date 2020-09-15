Lucille Martha Geidel
November 29, 1924 – September 11, 2020
Lucille Geidel died peacefully in her sleep on Friday September 11, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1924 to Walter and Lorene (nee Gengler) Hetebrueg, the oldest of seven children. She attended Holy Angels Catholic Grade School and graduated from West Bend High School in 1942. She married Merlin E. Geidel on September 28, 1946. Merlin passed away on October 4, 2014, six days after their 68th wedding anniversary.
Lucille worked at the Electric Company and White House Milk Company, was a stayat- home mom, and rejoined the workforce after her children were grown, retiring from B.C. Ziegler Company. For many years, she was a league bowler on Thursday nights, known to her children as “meatloaf nights.”
Her retirement years were spent golfing, playing cards and games, and baking chocolate chip cookies and apple kuchens. She enjoyed many sports, watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and collegiate volleyball.
She had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Church.
Survivors include her children: Patti Geidel, Mary (Terry) Driscoll and Ed (Debbie) Geidel. She was a doting grandma to: Angi (friend Robert Farquhar) Driscoll, Ryan (Amy) Driscoll, John (fiancée Sarah Baum) Driscoll, Natalie (friend Jake Straus) Geidel, Nathan Geidel and great-granddaughter Sylvia Driscoll. She is further survived by siblings Paul (Sandy) Hetebrueg, Ed (Joan) Hetebrueg and Sister Susan Hetebrueg, SSND. In addition, she had many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlin; brother Bob and sister-in-law Mercedes Hetebrueg; sister Mary and brother-in-law Keith Knoll; sister Ruth Hetebrueg, sister-in-law Elvira Hetebrueg and brother-in-law Lee Ickstadt.
Thanks to Cedar Bay East and West staffs; Cindy O’Brien, PA, and Cedar Community Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. Memorials to Cedar Hospice or Holy Angels Church are appreciated.
Private family services were held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.