Lucinda Kay ‘Cindy’ Cox
April 2, 1943 — Aug. 26, 2020
“Cindy,” Lucinda Kay Cox (nee Bouray) age 77, went home to the Lord and into the loving arms of her dear husband on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born April 2, 1943, in Rockford, Illinois, where she also grew up and attended school. Cindy was united in marriage on April 27, 1963, to Jerry Cox, who preceded her in death in 2017.
In the early years with a young family she and Jerry enjoyed time with family and friends boating on the Mississippi River. After the boys had grown, they switched to an RV and enjoyed trips to NASCAR races, to Michigan for blueberries and spending many winters in Florida watching migrating birds with Jerry by her side. She enjoyed the creativity of painting and music. With the slightest hint of a lyric she would break out into a song. Cindy loved her frequent phone conversations with her sister, whom she adored. First and foremost, Cindy treasured her boys and the grandchildren that they blessed her with. She always loved to keep up on her grandchildren’s lives. Through the years she was delighted in watching them in their sporting events, concerts and theater productions.
Cindy is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Christine) and Jerod (Linda); five grandchildren, Callie (Jason Trost), Jake (Megan Schlefke) and Kaylin Cox; Kimberly (Justin Mueller) Lopas and Stephanie Lopas; one sister, Nancy Dobnick; sister-in-law Judy (David) Lyford; three nieces, Michelle (Thad) Tegtmeyer, Jennifer (Andrew) Yergler and Denise Hunsche; one nephew, Bradley Lyford; also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation for friends and family will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, with service at 11:00 a.m. Committal at Willwood Cemetery, Rockford, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to First United Methodist Church, Hartford or American Diabetes Association.
