Lucy Katherine Wolf
June 9, 1922 - Nov. 10, 2020
Lucy Katherine Wolf passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born to Peter and Rose Schweitzer on June 9th, 1922. She married the love of her life Wilmer Wolf on October 29th, 1946.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Stephen and Mary Wolf, Eugene and Karen Wolf, Peter Wolf and Janet Baiardi, Ann and Paul Selk, Christine and Dale Thelen and Teresa and James Hill. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael Wolf (Justin Vickers), Amanda Orth (Tim), Claire Wolf, Katie Daniel (Jason), Jennifer Wienke (Jason), Andrea Wolf (Joey Rinzel), Allison Selk (James Green), Maria Selk, Rachel Maslanka (Adam), Peter Thelen, Margaret Thelen and Bryan Hill. She was blessed with her great-grandchildren: Logan, Alden and Isabella Wienke, Annabel and William Green, Lucy Rinzel, and Brandon and Britney Daniel and a great-great-granddaughter Sophia Daniel. In addition, she is survived by two sisters-in-law, Ruth Schweitzer and Mary Jane Sternat. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Peter Schweitzer, her loving husband, Wilmer Wolf, infant son, Joseph Gerard, her sister, Dorothy Ritger, her brothers Joseph, Clemens and Leo Schweitzer. She is also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Clemens Wolf, Albert Wolf, Fr. Eugene Wolf, Fr. Werner Wolf, Alois Ritger as well as her sisters-in-law Dorothy Schweitzer and Mildred Wolf.
Lucy lived her life by the following principles: work hard, serve your community and most of all enjoy the life which God has given to you. She never shirked from doing hard work whether it was working at the Amity or West Bend Aluminum in her early years, caring for a family of seven, feeding her “harem” of cats, working in her garden, or preparing a good “German meal” for anyone who would stop and visit. She also valued serving her community through her work as a sacristan for St. Peter and Paul church, sharing her talents by playing her trumpet in Vic and Dottie’s Polkateers polka band, painting her masterpieces for family and friends or simply lending an ear and a Danish to a neighbor, family member or anyone who would stop by the farm. Her companionship and kindness were contagious. And finally, Lucy enjoyed every moment of her life whether it was good or bad through her strong faith in God. Her spiritual life helped shape who she was, how she raised her family and how she treated those who were lucky enough to get to know her. She was an active member of St Peter and Paul in Nenno until its closure and then St. Mary’s Church in Barton.
We would like to offer special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Waterford Assisted Living Center in West Bend, as well as the Heartland Hospice staff who took such special care of her. You made the Waterford feel like “home” to her for many years. Her common response when a staff member would come into her room was “Oh, you girls are so good to me.”
Due to COVID, a private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Seminary, 301 Church Street, Mount Calvary, Wisconsin, 53057 or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Lucy will be missed by many, but her acts of love and kindness toward anyone who met her will be remembered by us all. “We wish you a safe journey home, Mom.”
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.” (Traditional Gaelic Blessing).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
