Lynne L. (Cooley) Woltersdorf, 86
Lynne entered eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 7th, 2020 at the age of 86. A visitation and memorial service was held at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Woltersdorf Family. Lynne was born on March 19th, 1934 in Milwaukee to Arthur James Cooley and Florence Lillian (Putnam) Cooley. She grew up in Milwaukee and was the oldest of three children. Lynne took ballet and tap-dancing lessons as a young girl and became quite a talented tap dancer. She used to do her recital for all of us in the foyer of our home when we were kids.
Lynne graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee. Soon after, she started working at Koehring Company in June of 1952. Robert (Bob) Woltersdorf worked at Koehring Company too and happened to notice Lynne. Bob and Lynne had their first date in July of 1952 at a Brewer game. Lynne and Bob were united in marriage on September 26th, 1953. They lived in their first little house on Lawn Avenue in Milwaukee and were blessed with five children. The family moved to Cedarburg in 1967.
Lynne enjoyed raising the five children and was a very devoted, loving mother with a gentle and sweet spirit. She enjoyed cooking and baking and going on family vacations to Waupaca. Later, after the children were grown, Lynne enjoyed trips with Bob to National Parks to see the breathtaking scenery and winter trips to Orange Beach, AL. She also enjoyed golfing and golfing trips with many close friends.
Lynne read her devotional (Jesus Calling) every day and was a prayer warrior for all of her family, mostly praying for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially the ones who were going through difficulties. Lynne volunteered at Lasata Care Center for several years and was involved with the Women’s Guild at St. Francis Borgia Church. She worked at Allen Bradley/Rockwell for many years and retired in the mid-1990s. Lynne loved sewing teddy bears and has sewn many for friends, family and charity. Lynne loved and cherished her friends, of which she had many.
Lynne is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bob. Children who loved her so much: Tom (Julie), Teri (Jeff) Bevers, Jodi (Dave) Hetzer, June (Gary) Geiger and Gary (LeAnn). Grandchildren who she adored: Erin (Ryan) Dove, Ali (Mike) McVane, Lauren (Jeff) Becker, Jess Hetzer (Alex), David (Danielle) Hetzer, Ben (Brianne) Geiger, Teddy Geiger, Sophie (Ryan) Anderson, Nycole (Andy) Schneider and Tripp (Sam) Woltersdorf. Great grandchildren who were so special to her: Maddie, Lily and Bailey Dove, Braden McVane, Riley Schneider, Sophia Hetzer and Willa Geiger.
Lynne is also survived by her dear sister Gayle (the late Lee) Newton and her brother Harold (the late Nancy) Cooley as well as other family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur J. and Florence L. (Putnam) Cooley, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Shirley Woltersdorf.
“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” (1 Corinthians 13:7-8) Thank you, mom, for your loving kindness.
Thank you to all the staff at Lasata Crossings where mom and dad have lived the last two and a half years. Thank you to the nurses and doctors at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital who provided compassionate care in her last few days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund are appreciated. 10000 W. Innovation Drive, Suite #135, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.