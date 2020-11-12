Margaret A. Harrigan, 101
Born in 1918 in Milwaukee, Margaret A. Harrigan graduated from Shorewood High School in 1936 and received a BA in English from Marquette University in 1940. She married Richard J. Harrigan in 1940, and started her family. During World War II, she moved into a space above a garage with her two babies on Wood Place, across the street from her parents, George and Ann Anders. After the war, they lived in an upper duplex on Cramer Street until they bought their first home in Whitefish Bay in 1950.
In our 27 years living in our 1890s Victorian on Beaumont Avenue, she wallpapered every room three times over, painted and repainted the woodwork throughout the house, and sewed draperies for every window. She painstakingly scraped the finish off of countless pieces of antique furniture with just a piece of broken glass, and then stained and finished them all to furnish the house.
She changed diapers for two weeks shy of 20 years, cooked three meals a day for 12 people seven days a week, and did up to seven loads of laundry a day. Despite having a full house of 10 children, friends were always welcome for a meal as her motto was, “There’s always room for one more.” Although life was chaotic, she never lacked the ability to express herself with funny “Margaret-isms” that would disable even the most serious of moods. (e.g.: “Some day I’ll read a newspaper.”)
She spent countless hours rug hooking and braiding on the hardwood floor in her daily attire, a skirt, sweater, nylons and loafers. She was a quilter extraordinaire, donating some of her quilts to the Visiting Nurse Association, and the rest she made for her family.
She was a huge Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball and Marquette basketball fan. She attended at least one Badger game per year for 65 straight years. Her knowledge of the games, the players and their statistics was unrivaled.
After becoming a widow at age 83, she wholeheartedly threw herself into living each day to the fullest. She served on the Bereavement Committee at Lumen Christi Church, and made loads of friends, both her junior and senior. She taught bridge, her passion, and played in three bridge groups until her mid-90s. She made time to bake multiple batches of her famous banana bread or prepare her coveted recipe of hot fudge sauce for almost anyone she’d heard of that needed a boost.
Throughout her years as a mother of 10, she juggled kids, bottles, the vacuum, a paintbrush and a spatula, all at the same time. And man, oh man, could she dance! What kept her going was her Catholic faith, the pride she had in each of us, her friends, (more than anyone could count) and the ability to keep busy. She never ever complained, and had a great sense of humor, even in her final hours. She lived a full life, and said she was blessed to know both poverty and prosperity.
Margaret Anders Harrigan, born and died amidst two pandemics, is now in heaven, living up to the title of “Saint” by all who knew her. She died just one month shy of her 102nd birthday. She was greeted in heaven by her oldest son, Dan, and her grandson, Danny.
Her grit, spirit, and wit will live on in her nine surviving children, and daughters- and sons-in-law: Linda (Dan), of Milwaukee; Richard Jr., of San Diego, CA; Cathy Arst (Vern Terry), of Prescott, AZ; Tim, of Dover, NH; Peggy (Grant) Goldstein, of Thiensville; Anne, of Larkspur, CA; Bill (Laura), of Cedarburg; Kevin (Molly) of Los Angeles, CA; John (Liz) of Hudson; and Marnie (Mark Salerno), of Madison;, her 17 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Robert Anders of Silver Springs, MD, and Ruth Peterson of Sisters, OR.
A Mass of celebration will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon post-COVID, hopefully in July.
A special thank-you to Yolanda, Pat, Helen, Lois and all the staff at Newcastle Place for giving her the royal treatment. They went the extra mile to make her feel loved and cared for. And many thanks to Crystal, Laura and Sue at Horizons Hospice for their loving care.