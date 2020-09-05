WEST BEND
Margaret Adele Jaschob
June 12, 1947 — Aug. 25, 2020
Margaret Adele Jaschob, 73, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at the place she loved the best, her campsite in Dundee, on Tuesday, August 25. She was born in West Bend on June 12, 1947, to Clementine and Glen Monday. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1965. On May 7, 1966 she married her high school sweetheart, Steven Wayne Jaschob. After their wedding, they journeyed with the United States Army through Europe and the United States from 1966 to 1969. Margaret, “Margie,” was known for her wonderful cooking skills, especially her German potato salad and her homemade desserts. She worked at various establishments throughout the years including: Coachman House, the Schmidtselhaus, Dave’s Steakhouse, and Angelo’s Hut.
Margie loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, being outdoors, traveling and gambling with family and friends, gardening and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Anyone who knew Margie knew she was an avid Elvis fan, often following various Elvis impersonators at various events and competitions.
Over the past few years, she found a love for camping at her “special place” with her very close friends in Dundee. Special thanks to all of you for taking care of her while she was there, she felt loved by you all.
She is survived by her four children: Charlene Ann Jaschob (Michael Schull) of Jefferson, Deborah Jean Jaschob (Joe Anderson) of Hartford, Tammy Jo Christensen (Jeff Christensen) of Mayville, and Shawn Michael Jaschob (Stephanie Hansen) of Fond du Lac.
She is further survived by her 12 wonderful grandchildren: Amy Jaschob, Ryne Prinz, Zaccaria Jaschob, Nathaniel Tennies, Alyssa Prinz, Andrew Lotspaih, Bryce Prinz, Tobias Jaschob,
Claire Jaschob, Mikaela Jaschob, Montana Prinz and Elijah Jaschob and also by her loving furbaby, Molly and her sweet bunny, Cloud.
She is further survived by her siblings: Maryann Monday, Kenneth Monday, Michael (Judy) Monday and Rose Spartz, three sisters-in-law Darleen Diana, Sandy (Dennis) Dunek, and Mary Jo Monday. She was godmother to Brian Cross, Craig Dunek, and Alyssa Prinz. She is further survived many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Wayne Jaschob; her parents, Glen and Clementine (Krell) Monday; her father- and mother-in-law, Ralph and Margaret E. Jaschob; her siblings Donald Monday, Sylvia (James) McGaw, Norbert Monday, Joseph in infancy and Cathy (Matt) Matthiae; and brothers-in-law James McGaw, Bob Spartz, and George Diana; sister-in-law, Gloria Monday; a niece, Christine Popp; and a nephew, Christopher Spartz.
Per Margie’s wishes, there will be a private family burial at Washington County Memorial Park.
To honor her beautiful soul, there will be a Celebration of Life on October 4, 2020, at the Knights of Columbus, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, WI 53090, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. with a lunch served at noon.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.