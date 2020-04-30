Margaret E. Clemons, 84
Ms. Margaret Elizabeth Clemons of Grafton, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 84.
Margaret was born in Milwaukee on June 27, 1935, daughter of Lester and Betty (nee Kelly) Clemons. She attended local schools before attending UW-Madison and attaining a degree in history. Ms. Clemons worked as a trust officer at Firstar Bank (currently U.S. Bank), retiring in 1994. Margaret had a passion for the gardens she kept at her home in Cedarburg, which surrounded the backyard pool. Ms. Clemons held a deep love of animals and always had numerous dogs and cats to keep her busy. She also enjoyed needlepoint, card games such as Dirty Eights, and her art collection. Margaret loved holidays and relished decorating her home and yard for each one. She looked forward to her family-planned “surprise” birthday party each year.
Margaret was the sister of Cynthia (the late Darrell) Patton of Grafton, and Aunt Bede to several nieces and nephews: William Patton, Laura Patton, and Debra (Glen) Turk, all of Grafton, James (Lynn) Clemons of Mequon, Robert (Kathy) Clemons of Mount Juliet, Tenn., and Susan (Alex) Michailidis of San Clemente, Calif.; great-nieces and -nephews: Victoria and Grace Clemons, Thomas Michailidis, Derrek Ellingson, Alexander and Debra Nicole Bast, Kerri (Kevin) Helm, Mattie Faber; great-great-nieces and -nephews: Alaina Kubasiak, Elijah Kubasiak;
and surviving pets Sadie and George (cats), and Buddy a.k.a “The Handsome Shepherd.” She is further survived by her most recent honor and joy with the addition of great-great-niece Chloe Margaret Helm, nephew-of-the-heart Edwin Bast, her best friend since kindergarten Ruth (Gutenkunst) O’Malley, and many friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Clemons.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held before interment at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to benefit the Cedarburg Police Department K-9 Program.
Margaret was a bright spirit who brought much energy and life to those around her. She will be missed by many.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.