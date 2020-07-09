Margaret Madeline Feyrer (Salamone)
June 18, 1935 — July 5, 2020
Margaret Madeline Feyrer (Salamone).
The aromas ... delicious smells of freshly frosted Italian cookies, bubbling sugu on the stove, fresh meatballs baking in the oven ... these are among the first sensations experienced when walking into Margaret’s home. The second sensation is the feeling that you are loved. She greeted all who entered with a hug, a kiss, and that question we all loved to hear: “Can I make you something to eat?”
Margaret knew her time for the glorious eternal life was waiting for her. She no longer must wait, for Margaret went to be with the Lord on July 5th, 2020.
Margaret Madeline Salamone was born in Milwaukee on June 18th, 1935, to an Italian immigrant father, Angelo Salamone and a Milwaukee born Italian mother, Madeline Serio. She is preceded in death by her sister Victoria Seeger and brother-in-law Walter. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Callen and brother-in-law Jerry.
Margaret was a graduate of Rufus King High School in 1953.
Margaret married Ronald Lawrence Feyrer on July 20th, 1957 and is survived by their children: Michael Lawrence Feyrer, Kathleen Ann Mahne-Brugger (Jack Brugger) Thomas James Feyrer (girlfriend Rizza), Steven Anthony Feyrer-Melk (Anne-Marie) David Jon Feyrer (girlfriend Tina), and Julie Ann Bay (Mathew).
After moving out of Milwaukee in 1977 to the tiny town of Hancock, Marge became a very influential and integral member of Saint Paul’s Catholic Church. After a decade they moved to Plainfield, which brought many family gatherings on weekends and holidays.
Margaret developed a solid religious education program and was loved dearly by all of her students. Blessed by God, Margaret was called to deeper leadership when the church lost its full-time priest. After studying hard, she became a lay presider for Mass, led daily worship, and distributed the Holy Eucharist. There was no one better for this job. She blossomed in her role and worked to fulfill her purpose of helping others see the true light of Jesus Christ.
Margaret provided loving care for Ronald his whole life, until his passing in January 2006. Knowing she was meant to spend as much time as possible with her family, Margaret moved back south and settled in Slinger. Most of Marge’s time was spent talking, shopping, cooking, playing games, laughing, and loving with her family. Achieving “Snowbird” status, Margaret loved the few winters she spent in sunny Arizona to be near her two sons and grandchildren.
Always welcoming, smiling, joking, laughing, and forgiving. Always supportive, available, caring, and responsive. Margaret was the crooked-fingered, Snapchatting, Facebooking, quick-texting woman who loved to stay connected with her family. Especially her grandchildren: Avery Feyrer (girlfriend Blanca), Aubrey Feyrer, Jena Mahne (boyfriend Luke), Jessica Kanter (Andy), Steven Mahne, Klayton Brugger (Erin), Jeremia Feyrer (Jennifer), Amber Cox (Todd), Madeline Feyrer-Melk, Madison Feyrer-Melk, Amara Feyrer-Melk, Anya Feyrer-Melk, Hailey Bay, Gianna Bay, Veronica Bay and Aaron Day. Also her great-grandchildren: Jack Brugger, Oliver Brugger, Jaycee Fancher, Alora Feyrer, Peyton Cox and Presley Cox.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a private ceremony, however, the service can be viewed live on the Phillip Funeral Home facebook page Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.