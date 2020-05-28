GRAFTON
Margaret ‘Marge’ McCarthy
May 16, 1942 — May 17, 2020
Margaret “Marge” McCarthy (nee Schemanske), formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen; mother, Joan; brother Thomas; and uncle Anthony Szymanski.
She was the beloved wife of 54 years to Timothy; mother to Casey (Maria), Brendan (Romy) and Colin; grandmother to Meghan, Keagan, Brynn, Mason, Lucas and Sophia; niece to Marianne; and cousin to Mark, Marissa and Annette.
Marge was an avid golfer, traveler, animal lover and great friend to many.
To the entire care staff at Village Pointe Commons and Nurse Laura at Horizon Hospice, thank you for your care and kindness to keep Mom peaceful and comfortable in her final days.
There will be a private family burial on Saturday, May 30. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Brynn McCarthy’s participant page for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. She is walking to honor her grandmother Marge alongside her sorority Sigma Kappa this fall. The link to the page is http://act.alz.org/goto/bmccarthy.
Mueller Funeral Home, 262-377-0380, is serving the family.