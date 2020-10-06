Margaret ‘Margie’ B. Klumb
Feb. 8, 1931 – Sept. 1, 2020
Margaret “Margie” B. Klumb (nee Groh), an angel on earth, joined the choir of angels in heaven on September 1, 2020, at the age of 89 years. She was born on February 8, 1931, the youngest of six children to Albert and Appolonia (nee Fellenz) Groh. At the age of 11, her father died, and she quickly had to learn independence when her mother had to go to work to support the family. Margie attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Barton and graduated with honors from West Bend High School with the Class of 1949. After high school, she worked as a secretary in the offices of West Bend Aluminum Company. During high school she met her husband-to-be, Richard Klumb, and they were married on September 19, 1953, after he graduated from college. Also, in 1953 Richard was drafted into the U.S. Army and Margie joined him as an Army wife for two years at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. It was there that their first child was born and after Army life, they returned to West Bend where three more children entered her life.
Margie was a loving mother and enjoyed staying at home to raise her children. She found time to do volunteer work with her church as a member of the Human Concern Committee and Christian Women’s Society of Holy Angels. Later Margie became active in Mission Circle and Legion of Mary. She delivered food for the Meals on Wheels program for many years.
Margie is survived by her husband Richard, of 66 years; four children; Douglas J. (Janine), David, Lynn K. Fisher and Diane M. (Joseph) Carlson; nine grandchildren: Stacy (Doug) Hammack, Matt (fiancé Kendrin) Klumb, Katie (Brett) Dutcher, Sara, Mark, Erik, Mitchell (Rachel), Rachel and Maggie Hauch; and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Pat Groh, and many friends.
Margie is joining the following family members in heaven: brothers Sylvester (Mae) Groh, and Leo Groh, sisters Marcella (Bill) Vogelsberg, Olive (Cliff) Kissinger and Lucille (Allen) Zautcke and other relatives.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct 9, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m until 11:45 a.m. Private graveside prayers will be at Holy Angels Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at New Perspective and especially the Betty’s Harbor staff for the love and care given to Margie during her stay there.
Memorials to Holy Angels School Trust are appreciated.
Live Streaming of Margie’s funeral can be viewed on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook page. It will begin streaming at the time of the service at 12:00 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.